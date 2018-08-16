STATESVILLE, N.C. -- An Iredell Statesville teacher is accused of sexually abusing a foster child under her care, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Christina Davis Jolly is accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile male.

Jolly agreed to relinquish foster parent rights to the juvenile in July and was to have no contact with the juvenile after this point, deputies report.

Deputies said while the investigation was ongoing it was discovered, Christina Davis Jolly was still in contact with the juvenile male through several social media channels.

Jolly was charged with five counts of felony statutory rape of a child, 15 years old or younger, and was taken into custody. Jolly was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where she was issued a 200,000.00 dollar secured bond by Magistrate R. Imes.

Late on the evening of Wednesday August 15, Jolly was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger. Magistrate D. Saunders issued Jolly a bond of 75,000.00 dollars unsecured bond on these additional charges.

Christina Davis Jolly was a teacher with the Iredell Statesville School System up until this point, the victim, in this case, was not a student of hers, deputies report.

