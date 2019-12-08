STANLEY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in a home near Stanley, N.C. Mayberry Road has been shut down in response.

A woman barricaded herself inside her home and has fired gunshots out of her home, police say.

One neighbor told NBC Charlotte he heard several noises that went "bang, bang, bang."

At this point, police have not released the identity of the barricaded woman, nor have they released any information about what led to this incident.

NBC Charlotte is at the scene gathering more information.

