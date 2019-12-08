STANLEY, N.C. — Gaston County Police was on the scene of a barricaded subject in a home near Stanley, N.C. Mayberry Road was shut down in response. After several hours, the situation ended without incident, according to police.

A woman barricaded herself inside her home and has fired gunshots out of her home at law enforcement, police say. It started sometime after 2 p.m. Monday.

Gaston Officials say the woman's husband called 911 around 10 a.m. Monday saying his wife, 58, was threatening him with a gun.

Police arrived on the scene and the woman fired one shot toward an officer. The officer fired one shot back but no one was hit, officials say.

The woman retreated into the home and barricaded herself. The standoff took about three hours, during which officials deployed a robot and eventually used gas.

The woman shot a total of five shots during the standoff, but nothing hit, officials say. After gas was deployed, an arrest was made without incident

The woman was transported to Caromont, and charges were pending as of 7 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

One neighbor told NBC Charlotte he heard several noises that went "bang, bang, bang."

At this point, police have not released the identity of the barricaded woman, nor have they released any information about what led to this incident.

