Woman's body found in Catawba County, deputies report

So far, she has not been identified.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver reported finding a woman's body near a wooded area in Catawba County on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the driver found her along a wood line near Plateau Road and Trade Winds Street, just south of the Propst Crossroads area. The woman appears to be middle-aged with dark hair, but no identification was present.

Investigators are now looking to learn the woman's identity and to establish a cause of death. An autopsy will be performed.

Anyone who may have information about who the woman is or about the investigation is urged to call deputies at 828-464-5241.

