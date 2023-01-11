Woman's body found in Catawba County, deputies report

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver reported finding a woman's body near a wooded area in Catawba County on Wednesday.
In a news release, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the driver found her along a wood line near Plateau Road and Trade Winds Street, just south of the Propst Crossroads area. The woman appears to be middle-aged with dark hair, but no identification was present.
Investigators are now looking to learn the woman's identity and to establish a cause of death. An autopsy will be performed.
Anyone who may have information about who the woman is or about the investigation is urged to call deputies at 828-464-5241.
