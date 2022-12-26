Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash

The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when the vehicle entered the river.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday.

The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.

On Saturday the car and woman were recovered from the river. The driver had succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators.

