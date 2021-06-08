Mother charged with murder in death of 5-year-old son in Rural Hall

Police said on Sunday just before 10 p.m. they found the boy unresponsive in the house on Whisperwood Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son in Rural Hall.

Police said on Sunday just before 10 p.m. they found the boy unresponsive in the house on Whisperwood Street. He was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner determined the death a homicide. Detectives with the police department arrested Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, who’s charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police said there was another child in the house who had signs of trauma and injury and was taken into protective custody for medical treatment.

A bond amount has not yet been determined at this time. Police have not released any more details.