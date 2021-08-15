Woman dead in fatal crash in York County

The York County Coroner's Office said it responded to the incident Friday evening.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a crash in York County late Friday evening, the York County Coroner's Office confirmed.

A 36-year-old was identified as the passenger in the car that left the road and struck a tree, according to the office. The coroner confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy and toxicology results are pending.