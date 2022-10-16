Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

Police say the driver of the truck failed to yield right of way to a woman who was cross Dave Lyle Blvd.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday.

According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.

Rock Hill police were called to the scene and found the woman suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from the injuries suffered in the accident.

Investigators determined that the truck driver struck the woman after not yielding the right of way. The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.

This incident is still under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

