EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WFMY)-- A woman visiting Emerald Isle from Kentucky drowned Sunday after getting caught, with two others, in a rip current. A 9-year-old and another adult made it safely back to shore.

The woman who died has been identified as 49-year-old Donna Sue Miller, from Clay City, Kentucky. The town posted on its Facebook page that Miller was visiting Emerald Isle with a close friend and the friend's 9-year old daughter on a weekend trip.

The three were reportedly caught in a rip current shortly before 7 pm last night near the Islander Hotel, where they were staying. The girl and the other adult made it safely back to shore, however, Miller was found face down in the water and was brought to shore by bystanders.

Emerald Isle emergency personnel initiated CPR on the scene and continued efforts during transport to Carteret Healthcare, but, unfortunately, Miller did not survive.

Town officials posted this message about the incident: "We are saddened by this tragedy, and offer our deepest sympathy to Miller's family and friends."

