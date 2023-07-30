Woman found dead in Lake Wylie, Gaston County police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A search for a missing woman ended when her body was found in a lake on Sunday.
The Gaston County Police Department says Brianne Fry, 26, was found dead in Lake Wylie around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Fry was reported missing by family members on Saturday around 6:20 p.m. She was last seen around 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaston County at (704) 866-3320.
