Woman found dead in Lake Wylie, Gaston County police say

Brianne Fry, 26, was reported missing on Saturday and was found dead in Lake Wylie on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A search for a missing woman ended when her body was found in a lake on Sunday.

The Gaston County Police Department says Brianne Fry, 26, was found dead in Lake Wylie around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Fry was reported missing by family members on Saturday around 6:20 p.m. She was last seen around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaston County at (704) 866-3320.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts