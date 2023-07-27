x
Woman found in car with fentanyl in child's drinking cup, sheriff says

The Union County Sheriff's Office arrested Gabriel Ball, 35, last week. She's charged with multiple charges including child abuse and drug possession.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she was found unconscious in her car with her infant and drugs present.

Gabriel Ball, 35, was arrested on Thursday, July 20 by deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance, child abuse, driving while impaired, and violating probation.

The sheriff's office says Ball was found unconscious in her running car outside of an Aldi store in Indian Trail near Sardis Church Road. Ball was woken up by deputies, who say that she was displaying signs of narcotic impairment.

Ball's 15-month-old infant was found unrestrained in the car. Deputies found liquid fentanyl being stored in Ball's child's drinking cup. Xanax was also found in the car. The infant was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Deputies arrested Ball and she was later charged with several charges, including driving while impaired, felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, felony probation violation, simple possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say that Ball's child is doing well and they are working with child protective services to provide proper care for them.

Ball remains in Union County jail on a $105,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

