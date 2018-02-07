CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the first time, NBC Charlotte is hearing from the woman who says she was stalked for years by the suspect in the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting.

Investigators say the suspect, Jarrod Ramos, was no stranger to the newspaper. Police and court records say he’d been raging about it for seven years, ever since a story described his 2011 conviction for stalking.

Ramos was charged for harassing a woman he knew in high school, calling her vulgar names online and trying to get her fired when she stopped responding to him. He sued the newspaper for defamation but lost when courts ruled that the stories were accurate.

Late last week, NBC Charlotte Defenders team was the first to report that the woman at the center of the case now lives in the Carolinas.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, says she still lives in fear. She described her horrifying experience from the very beginning.

"I would be afraid he could show up anywhere at any time and he could kill me,” she said.

Her frightening encounter may have been part of a chain of events that tragically ended at the Capitol Gazette. The woman, who multiple sources say lives in the Carolinas, described an online introduction from Jarrod Ramos. She asked her face be masked during the interview.

“He reached out to me via email to ask if remembered him from high school, I replied to him nicely that I did not,” she said.

However, there was a dramatic change in the months that followed. She said Ramos became threatening when she did not respond to emails quickly. The Defenders obtained court documents showing how the Capitol Gazette got involved.

In an article titled, “Jarrod Wants to be Your Friend,” the newspaper reported Ramos called her vulgar names, emailed her job to get her fired, and told her to kill herself.

“He said, ‘F*** you go kill yourself, you're going to need a protective order,’" She said.

The Gazette reported on his criminal harassment conviction in 2011. In response, Ramos sued the Gazette for defamation, but a judge dismissed the case. Investigators believe an ongoing grudge to be the motive in the mass shooting.

“He is very cold, he is very calculated, he is very intelligent,” she said.

Even with the suspected shooter behind bars, she said she’s still living in fear.

“I have been tormented, and traumatized, and terrorized for so long that it has I think changed the fiber of my being,” she said.

She said she spoke out during the interview because she wants to empower other stalking victims.

