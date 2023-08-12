Woman hit, killed while crossing the street in Belmont

Jodi Knight, 48, died after being hit by a car on Wilkinson Boulevard.

BELMONT, N.C. — A Belmont woman died after being hit by a car on Friday night, according to the Belmont Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near the intersection of Park Street.

The woman has been identified as 48-year-old Jodi Knight.

Knight was crossing the street while traffic was traveling east when one car swerved to avoid hitting her, but the following car was not able to avoid hitting her.

Belmont police are investigating this incident, but no charges have been filed against the driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Cody Willett at 704-825-3792.

