Woman imprisoned after highway racing crash kills child in Gaston County

Gracie Eaves, 21, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy after she and another driver were racing in Gaston County.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One of two people charged in a fatal crash that left a child dead in June 2021 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison.

On Tuesday, Grace Eaves, 21, appeared in Gaston County court and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, speed competition, and reckless driving relating to the June 2021 crash. Eaves was subsequently sentenced to 41-71 months in prison for these charges.

The crash happened on Saturday, June 26, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. when Eaves and Donnie Cobb, 46, were racing each other and crashed on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Spring Road.

According to police, Eaves and Cobb were driving around 100 mph when the two cars made contact and forced Cobb's car across a grassy median into oncoming traffic.

Cobb's car then struck a car occupied by Santiago Lagunas and his six-year-old son Liam Lagunas. Liam died hours later at a local hospital. Investigators said Liam was properly buckled in his seat.

Cobb and Eaves were arrested following the crash. Authorities charged Cobb with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired, speed competition, and reckless driving. Eaves was given similar charges, with the exception that she faced an involuntary manslaughter charge rather than a murder charge.

Both suspects appeared in court on Tuesday. Eaves decided to plead guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 16-29 months for the involuntary manslaughter charge and 25-42 months for the assault charge. These will run consecutively, bringing her total prison sentence to 41-71 months.

Eaves's attorney requested to allow her to "continue judgment" in an effort to delay the time she would take to report to prison, however, Gaston County officials rejected this offer and ordered Eaves to serve her sentence immediately.

Cobb appeared in court on Tuesday and decided to not enter a plea. His case is being rescheduled to a date to be determined in October. He remains in Gaston County jail on a $1 million bond.

