GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman who was in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gaston County Tuesday died, police said.

Gaston EMS said three people were taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center following the crash, which happened a little after 10 a.m. North Carolina Highway Patrol initially said one person was killed, but troopers confirmed to NBC Charlotte she was alive after those reports surfaced.

The road was closed for a short time while crews cleared the scene and state troopers investigated the crash.

Police have not released a cause for the wreck.

