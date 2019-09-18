GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a train in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. along the tracks near North Vance Street in Gastonia.

Police, fire, and medical personnel responded to the scene, which involved a Norfolk Southern freight train. The train stopped and remains on-scene throughout the investigation.

Norfolk Southern personnel assisted local law enforcement in the investigation.

The eastbound train was on the way to Linwood, North Carolina from Birmingham, Alabama at the time of the incident.

Area roads are open and vehicular traffic did not seem impacted by the investigation.

"At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority," Norfolk Southern said, in part, in a statement. "Norfolk Southern reminds the public that it is extremely dangerous, and also trespassing, to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks. People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times."

