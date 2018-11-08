CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman is pleading for help after someone shot her dog in the face and leg in northwest Charlotte earlier in the week.

The dog's owner, Angel Wilks, said her dog, Squirt, was outside when she heard gunshots and ran outside to check on Squirt.

The blast was so powerful, it broke his chains.

"I don't think I'll ever get that image out of my head," Wilks said. "It was horrible to see his face like that."

She believes a pair of teenagers were involved in the shooting. She said the teen appeared to look between 13 to 15 years old.

Squirt has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Wilks said she wants to ask the suspects why they would want to shoot an animal.

"Maybe they do need some help," She said of the suspects.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Wilks pay for Squirt's surgery and other medical expenses. Those interested in helping out can click here for more information.

So far, no arrests or citations have been made in this incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

