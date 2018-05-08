CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman called 911 and said she had been struck by a patrol car when a CMPD officer pulled out of a parking lot.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of South Boulevard, the officer turned right onto South Boulevard and struck the female pedestrian.

The officer was not using any emergency equipment when he pulled out of the parking lot.

The officer has been identified and told investigators that he did not realize his vehicle had struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian did request MEDIC and was transported to the hospital.

An accident investigation is being conducted as well as a CMPD internal investigation to see if the officer followed policies and procedures.

