Woman sentenced after over 100 animals found in Virginia Beach home

53-year-old Lisa Hokaj-Ross will need to pay more than $6,000 to Animal Control, and spend 24 days in jail.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman has been sentenced for animal cruelty charges.

53-year-old Lisa Hokaj-Ross will need to pay more than $6,000 to Animal Control, and spend 24 days in jail.

Animal Control officers executed a search warrant of Hokaj-Ross's house last spring. During this and previous searches, officers found several dead and live animals, including some in the freezers.

Many sick animals needed to be euthanized.

Court documents say the smell of urine could be detected from across the street. The house, on Spindle Crossing, was later condemned.