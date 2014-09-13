Woman shot dead in Lincoln County, second body found nearby

Debra Jackson, 35, was found with a gunshot wound on her front yard. A second body was found in a pond nearby.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that happened in the same area.

Deputies were called to Sherwood Lane in Denver on Monday around 3:25 p.m. for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Debra Ana Jackson, 35, was found shot in the head lying in the front yard of her home. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials believed another person was inside the house. A search warrant was obtained and officers checked the house, but nobody was found.

On Tuesday, a search team was in the area and discovered a body in a small pond near the crime scene. Investigators are working to identify this person and determine if the two incidents are related.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts