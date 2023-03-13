Woman shot driving out of home, investigation underway

The victim was found sitting on the side of the road on North Center Street in Statesville.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking to learn more information about an incident on Monday where a woman was shot while leaving her driveway.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a 32-year-old woman was leaving her home on Monday just before 12 p.m. when she was shot in her car on North Center Street.

Investigators say an unknown suspect shot at the woman from behind her car. The woman crashed into another car on North Center Street after being shot.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and found the woman on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to her arm and torso. She was transported to a local hospital and was reported in stable condition, according to police.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.

