CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman trying to help her friend who was impaired on drugs was hit and killed by a car in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to CMPD, the woman, later identified as Agnes Amponsah, and her brother were trying to help a friend who was reportedly on drugs. The friend, later identified as Hilda Amoah, left a residence in her vehicle and called a short time later telling Amponsah and her brother she was lost.

Amponsah and her brother began searching on foot for Amoah. Amoah's vehicle was later found abandoned on Stewarts Crossing Drive with the engine still running. Amoah was later found near the car and began running away from Amponsah and her brother.

According to CMPD, Amponsah ran directly into the path of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata traveling northwest on Camp Stewart Road. Amponsah was fatally hit by the Hyundai and was thrown into the pavement.

The driver of the Hyundai immediately stopped the car to help Amponsah at the scene. Amoah, reportedly under the influence, forced herself into the Hyundai, grabbed the front seat passenger around his neck from behind and told the driver to leave the scene.

The Hyundai left the scene on Camp Stewart Road and continued traveling towards Harrisburg Road.

Amponsah's brother remained at the scene and called 911. The driver of the Hyundai later stopped the car and told Amoah she was returning to the crash scene. Amoah exited the Hyundai and fled into the wooded area. The driver and the passenger returned to the scene without any serious injuries, CMPD said.

A short time later, CMPD officers found Amoah on Harrisburg Road near Cambridge Commons Drive. Amoah reportedly assaulted one of the officers and CMPD said they had to use a TASER to subdue her.

Amoah was later taken into custody.

CMPD said excessive speed and alcohol were not contributing factors for the driver. The crash remains under investigation.

