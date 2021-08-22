Women veterans who served in Afghanistan finding evacuation hard to watch

The images from Afghanistan have been hard for Dr. Amy Stevens to see, along with thousands of others like her in Georgia – women veterans.

ATLANTA — As the United States continues to pull people out of Afghanistan, some veterans in Georgia are anxiously watching to see how the process plays out. The images from Afghanistan have been hard for Dr. Amy Stevens to see, along with thousands of others like her in Georgia – women veterans.

“One of the things to realize is that women veterans are kind of invisible and I would be one of those when I got out of the military,” said Dr. Stevens.

Dr. Stevens served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1995 and is now a licensed counselor, helping others like her connect with resources or people who can support them mentally and emotionally, through this Facebook group “Georgia Military Women”.

She said lately, the news out of Afghanistan has weighed on the veterans in the group.

“We have a very large percentage of women who have served in either Iraq or Afghanistan. It's all the what if, should have, could have. Everybody in their head is flashing to the last time they were there,” she said.

That’s why Dr. Stevens said she wants to provide and protect this space for these women, as well as counsel them if she needs to.

“Having a place where they can come together and talk freely about that is important because their heads are just kind of full of everything,” said Dr. Stevens.

She wants every member to know there’s always another veteran out there to help.

“The goal of the group is for everyone to have at least one friend that they can call if they’d like to and that’s really working, all across the state of Georgia,” she said.