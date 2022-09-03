Efforts to get more women back in the workforce post-pandemic

The South Carolina Women's Rights and Empowerment Network says this time around, there is more bargaining power for better work conditions and wages.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — We've seen the reports of the "she-cession" and how women have been hit hardest by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now experts say it's time to start considering ways to bring women back into the workforce post-pandemic.

The industries impacted most were those female-dominated fields like food service, healthcare, retail, and hospitality.

“In South Carolina specifically two-thirds of our essential workers were women," Courtney Thomas, spokesperson for South Carolina Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network (WREN), said.

Now WREN is encouraging more women to get back to pursuing more working opportunities, but this time with much more bargaining power for better wages and working conditions.

“In general the accessibility and affordability of child care is one of the major sticking points when it comes to getting women back in the workforce," Thomas said.

On March 21, WREN plans to host a forum involving workers, employers and legislatures all working together to brainstorm the best ways to create an enticing workforce for women.

“Once we make our economy work for women it will also trickle down to work for families as well," Thomas said.