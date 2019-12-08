CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A worker was killed in an accident while hauling luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday night, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Labor, the employee, who has not been identified, was driving a tug, which is used to transport luggage, when the tug flipped and landed on top him. The worker was pinned underneath the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Details of the accident have not been determined. The Department of Labor said fatal investigations typically take three to four months to complete. In some cases, those investigations take even longer to finish.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport issued the following statement:

"Last night, a single ramp vehicle accident occurred at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Emergency and medical crews responded and transported the driver to the hospital, where he later died. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and co-workers. The Airport is working closely with its airline partner and are assisting, as needed. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided to the airline employee."

