'Working people face substantial challenges' | Labor Day means more in 2020, state union leader says

The holiday means a day off for many of us, but it really means honoring the sacrifices of our workers--including essential ones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday comes as workers face a challenging year.

The latest figures show around 10% of Triad workers are unemployed, all while essential workers risk their health every day to bring us the services we need.

"I think working people face substantial challenges this Labor Day that they have never faced," North Carolina chapter AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan said, "Those (unemployed) folks, we need to figure out how to get them back to work."

She believes reopening is moving at the right pace in North Carolina but said there are still too many people out of work under Phase 2.5 and wants to see unemployment benefits expanded.

"There's folks in the entertainment industry, they have no idea when their jobs are going to come back. The same is said for those folks that work in hospitality," McMillan said.

Safety is a top concern she said she hears from some of the workers who did keep their jobs.

"Going to work, social distancing isn't being enforced. Workers aren't being provided the proper personal protective equipment. That's unacceptable because we're in what could be the worst occupational safety crisis ever," McMillan said.

Another issue is also becoming more common among those on the job as students return to school through remote learning.

"I think a lot of employers are struggling around what to do about the parental leave issue," McMillan said.

Her chapter of one of the largest union federations in the country is lobbying state and congressional leaders to solve some of these issues but she said they've been advocating for those solutions for years.

"If those things had happened prior to the pandemic, we wouldn't be in the situation we are now and working people wouldn't be hurting so much," McMillan said.

She said she thinks these issues will be top of mind for workers heading to vote in November. Many of us are also seeing essential workers differently and McMillan said she thinks that may impact other voters as well.

"We've seen the real resilience of working people, to make sure that people in this country had the services and the products that we've needed in this pandemic," McMillan said.