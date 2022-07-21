Wrecked vehicle, body found in search for missing South Carolina nurse

Authorities are awaiting the results of a DNA test and autopsy to officially identify the victim.

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Columbia Police say they have found a vehicle registered to a missing nurse not seen in over a week - inside of which is a body.

According to the department, the Georgia State Patrol located a black 2013 Toyota Corolla registered to the missing nurse Shauna Brown wrecked in a wooded area off of westbound I-20 in Warren County, Georgia.

Investigators said the occupant of the vehicle was found deceased and was described only as a female wearing medical scrubs. Police believe the victim had died in a single-vehicle crash on July 10.

While the vehicle is registered to Brown, authorities in both states are awaiting the results of an autopsy and DNA testing to make a positive identification of the victim.

Columbia Police announced on Monday that the 39-year-old nurse had been reported missing on July 12. Her mother had said that it was out of character for her daughter to not keep in touch.

Investigators had previously said that Brown was set to travel to school in Alabama and that there was no evidence she made it to her location.