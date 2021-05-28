WWE slamming Charlotte with Supershow

The stop at the Spectrum Center is one of 21 live events slated for the summer, including SummerSlam in August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WWE fans, get ready to get back to the ring.

A series of live events are slated for the summer, with Charlotte as host to one of 21 events announced. The Queen City will host a Supershow on Saturday, August 13 at the Spectrum Center. The event in Charlotte is the 11th event in the lineup, with another Supershow slated for the next day at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Other events in the lineup include a handful of WWE Raw events and five SmackDown shows. The main event shrouded in some secrecy is SummerSlam; it's slated for August 21, but the location will be announced during the 2021 Belmont Stakes' pre-show on NBC. SummerSlam will stream exclusively on the network's Peacock platform in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for these events go on sale on Friday, June 11. The tour starts July 24 and goes through September 6.