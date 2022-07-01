Yard waste collection resumes regular schedule in Charlotte

As of July 4, Solid Waste Services has sufficient staffing to resume weekly yard waste collection as scheduled.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solid Waste Services’ yard waste collection service has resumed its normal weekly collection schedule after several successful employee recruitment events, the City of Charlotte announced.

In April, Solid Waste Services alerted residents that the yard waste collection program was delayed because of staffing shortages. As of July 1, Solid Waste Services has sufficient staffing to resume weekly yard waste collection as scheduled, the city said.

Residents are asked to follow these yard waste preparation guidelines:

Place yard waste at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Use only paper yard waste bags or reusable containers weighing no more than 75 pounds when preparing leaves and grass clippings for yard waste collection. Limbs and branches may be placed in bags or reusable containers.

Limbs and branches should be no more than 5 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter.

Piles of limbs and branches should be no more than 5 feet long and 3 feet high. There should be at least 2 feet between each pile.

Do not tie limbs.

Logs must be less than 4 inches in diameter.

Tree stumps will not be collected.

For more information about yard waste collection, please visit the Solid Waste Services website.

Fourth of July Collection Schedule

Solid Waste Services will operate on a normal schedule the week of July 4-8. Solid Waste Services will collect trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on Monday, July 4.

Residents are also encouraged to register for Solid Waste Services text messages to receive up-to-the-minute collection service notices. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.

