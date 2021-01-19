Charlotte man killed in York County collision

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in York County early Saturday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The deceased, who has been identified as 38-year-old Marvin Alfredo Reyes Castillo of Charlotte, was driving a pick-up truck in the wrong direction on I-77 when he collided with a semi. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.