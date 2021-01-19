Charlotte man killed in York County collision

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in York County early Saturday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.
It happened on Interstate 77 northbound near the Chester County line.
The deceased, who has been identified as 38-year-old Marvin Alfredo Reyes Castillo of Charlotte, was driving a pick-up truck in the wrong direction on I-77 when he collided with a semi. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and York County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.
HEADLINES ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: