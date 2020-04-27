YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is warning people to stay alert after several people reported seeing a vehicle that looked a lot like a police car, with one big difference.

It's a black and white vehicle with a light bar — and it reads "COVID-19" on the side of the car.

The vehicle was spotted in the Clover area over the weekend.

YCSO confirmed the car isn't an official sheriff's office vehicle or a law enforcement vehicle. Since it isn't illegal to purchase and drive a former police car, the driver is not known to have committed any crimes.

If the driver attempted to pull someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer, that'd be a different story.

YCSO is urging people to call 911 and report the incident if a driver in a similar car attempts to stop anyone. The sheriff's office said you can also contact YCSO if you see the car driving around, but the sheriff's office is aware of the situation.

It's worth noting — in addition to reading "COVID-19" on the side of the car, text on the car also reads "DIAL 2-1-1."

While the 211 number is connected to United Way, which is working to provide information and resources about COVID-19, it's not known at this time if the car has any connection to the organization.

