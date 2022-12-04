York County uses COVID relief funds to buy firefighters lifesaving tools

“These tools make it easier for us to do the job," Keith Pruett, the station captain at the Oakdale Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Firefighters in York County received new equipment that could provide lifesaving help.

In 2021, York County approved more than $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of lifesaving devices. This includes 125 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Lucas Devices.

“These tools make it easier for us to do the job," Keith Pruett, the station captain at the Oakdale Fire Department, said. "They make it a more survivable scene for the patient we’re going to assist."

As York County grows, and firefighters are called to do more than just fight fires, Pruett said the devices can save lives.

“A lot of the new equipment is super expensive so the latest and greatest doesn’t get on all the trucks all the time," Pruett said. "So we have to overcome that with different ways of performing our jobs.”

Ashton Foster with York County Fire said what makes these AEDs critical is they’re compatible with what Piedmont EMS uses, and crews don’t need to waste time swapping out machines.

“We have 125 AEDs roaming the 735 square miles of York County, at any given time if there’s an incident, there shouldn’t be an AED too far away," Foster said.

All departments in York County have already been trained to use the equipment.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

