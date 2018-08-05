Welcome back, Sergeant Buddy Brown!

The York County deputy has returned to work following a shooting that happened back in mid-January. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Brown will be working light duty while he continues to recover from his injuries.

The incident first began the evening of January 15 when deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. at 3042 Farrier Lane outside the city of York.

Read more: Suspected gunman in York Co. shootout released from hospital

Officials said the suspect, McCall, was allegedly "actively assaulting a female at the home" when they received the 911 call. The first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:20 p.m. By that time, authorities said McCall had fled the home on foot, sparking a massive manhunt.

York County officials revealed the identity of the wounded officers. They included Sergeant Randy Clinton, Sergeant Buddy Brown, Detective Mike Doty, and Officer Kyle Cummings.

Back in February, Officer Kyle Cumming returned to work.

© 2018 WCNC