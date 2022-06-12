x
York County Sheriff's Office dive team assisting in possible drowning at Catawba River

At this time there is no additional information.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department in a search for a possible drowning victim. 

The search started on Sunday around 6 p.m. at the Catawba River and will resume Monday morning.

