Three people, including two children, have died after York County crash

YORK, S.C. — Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, South Carolina, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Two of the victims were children.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on SC 5 near Park Place Road, East of York.

The driver of a 2000 Jaguar sedan lost control and traveled left of the center double line, and was then struck broadside by a 2004 Honda Accord.

The driver and the two children in the Jaguar were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not seatbelted and was entrapped, according to highway patrol.

The driver of the Honda Accord was seatbelted and transported by EMS to be treated for injuries.

No other information was made available at this time.

