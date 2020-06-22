x
House fire in York County leads to death investigation

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. Due to the fire, a stretch of Springdale Road was shut down.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office says one person has died after a house fire on Monday afternoon near Rock Hill. 

The house was located on Springdale Road between Hopewell Road and Cambridge Road. The York Sheriff's Office says the case has now become a death investigation. 

The victim has not yet been identified. It's not known if anyone else was injured in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. Due to the fire, a stretch of Springdale Road was shut down. 

