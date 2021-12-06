YCSO: Missing man left notes of concern at his home before leaving

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 803-628-3059.

YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man believed to be on foot. Gary Gene Burgess, 55, left two notes of concern behind at his home on Park Place Road in York, South Carolina, before leaving, according to the sheriff's office.

Burgess does not have access to a vehicle, so authorities believe he is on foot. The sheriff's office said Burgess turned off his phone, and it is unknown when he left home.

He is six feet and one inch tall and weighs roughly 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 803-628-3059.

