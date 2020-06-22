York County dive team searching for missing swimmer

The York County Sheriff's Office dive team and the Department of Natural Resources are working to find the missing swimmer.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Crews are searching for a missing swimmer in York County, according to the Tega Cay Police Department.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Tega Cay Police confirmed the York County Sheriff's Office dive team and the Department of Natural Resources were working to find the missing swimmer.



At this time, no information has been released about the swimmer.

Tega Cay Police Chief Hasty said the Fort Mill dam access is closed until further notice as the search is underway.

