YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Almost a dozen restaurants in York County were recently accused of selling alcohol to minors. Officers from several agencies conducted alcohol compliance checks at restaurants throughout the county.

Out of the 124 they checked, 11 sold alcohol to people under the age of 21.

One of those businesses was Sabor, a popular chain with locations across Charlotte. Tuesday, they were one of the businesses cited for serving alcohol to teenagers.

A multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit sent teenagers into 124 restaurants around the county. The teens were all 19 or younger. Officials say they went in, sat down, and asked for an alcoholic drink.

According to a member of the task force, some of the teens were never carded at all, and some were carded and were still sold alcohol.

"People will give a quick look at the ID, give it back and they're not truly checking the id and the date of birth on the ID," Lieutenant Mike Ligon with the York County Sheriff's Ofice said.

The businesses busted include some of the most popular restaurants in Fort Mill, including Carolina Ale House, Blacow Burger and Sabor.

In Rock Hill, Sonny's BBQ got cited, as did the Mellow Mushroom right next to the movie theater -- a popular teen hang out.

One mom in the area said she wants to make sure her daughter is growing up in a safe place.

"I want her growing up in a place where you aren't catching people underage drinking," she said. "Especially since they don't really know how at that age to take care of themselves or know what to do when they do find themselves intoxicated."

All of the businesses were cited. But still, some wonder if the citations will really have sobering consequences.

There are groups in York County that offer training classes to businesses to teach employees how to properly check an ID.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Mike Bloomberg criticized over 'stop and frisk' in first Democratic debate appearance

Davidson's Robinson staying part of team during Leukemia battle

Health dept. investigating potential tuberculosis cases at UNCC campus

Man survives 75-foot fall off Salisbury bridge