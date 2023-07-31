Coffee with a mission: York County shop making a difference for neighbors with disabilities

The York Coffee Roastery offers more than just a good cup of coffee. It's an opportunity for people with disabilities to prepare for a fulfilling career.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — 132 Blackburn Street in York is a very important address. First, it's the location of the York Coffee Roastery, where they serve up delicious coffee. But more than that, the Roater provides those with disabilities the ability to do whatever they strive to do in a great atmosphere.

The motto at the York Coffee Roastery is "more than just a great cup of coffee," and the shop's management lives by it. The roaster was created by MaxAbilities familiy of innovative services. The group's mission is to provide work training opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, as well as autism, head injuries and spinal cord injuries.

Teaching job readiness skills has long been a part of the service array offered in the county.

Finding the way to a sustainable and non-Medicaid-based source of job coaching is the idea behind the business. MaxAbilities realized that a cup of coffee is more than just a morning eye-opener. With every purchase, the customers become part of the story by helping fund job training opportunities for the workers.

"We are here to teach them these job skills so they can take the thing they love to do and have the confidence and the background job training and a reference on their resume to go out and get that job they really want," Michelle Shaffer, the executive director of MaxAbilities, said.

The organization's ultimate mission is to maximize abilities for individuals with disabilities in York County by teaching, empowering and advocating.

Anyone looking for coffee in a customized package for a wedding, fundraiser, conference, trade show or any other special occasion can be served by the York Coffee Roastery. Click here for more information.

