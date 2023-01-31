SLED investigating York County inmate death

The sheriff's office said the inmate died of natural causes at a hospital.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating.

Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.

The inmate's name is not being released until next of kin is notified. No signs of foul play were present per the sheriff's office.

“I am extremely proud of our Detention Center staff who quickly initiated CPR and other life saving measures. Unfortunately, this was not the outcome that they hoped for, but they should each be commended for their swift actions,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. in a statement on Tuesday.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called in to investigate per normal procedure. Deputies note the inmate was originally charged by the state Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services earlier in the month.

