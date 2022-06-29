York Technical College evacuated, all in-person classes canceled until 5pm

According to the school's Twitter page, Building A has been evacuated and no re-entry is allowed at this time.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York Technical College has evacuated one of its buildings following a "threat" Wednesday afternoon.

According to the school's Twitter page, Building A has been evacuated and no re-entry is allowed at this time. The school said occupants of Building A who are unable to leave campus should proceed to the Baxter Hood Center until further notice.

The Rock Hill Police Department said they are supporting the York Technical College Law Enforcement Police Officers and Campus Safety in a supporting role.

