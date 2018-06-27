Do you back into a parking spot? It’s against county ordinance in some Florida towns.

More than 20 people were ticketed for backing in over the weekend in Dunedin, where there are plenty of signs but none mentioning which direction to park.

“I wasn't very happy,” said Nick Ress, who was ticketed on Monday for backing in to his parking spot.

Ress had no clue he couldn't pull into the parking spot that way.

“I had never heard of such a thing," Ress said. "I have been backing into this spot for three years now."

But Ress' vehicle was one of the more than 20 others that received a citation from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office while parked at the Dunedin Marina over the weekend.

It was a $30 ticket -- all for just backing in.

10 Investigates has learned that backing in is against county ordinance in Pinellas County.

When we reached out to the county, an official told us that the county parking ordinance can be enforced in municipalities. And, strict parking enforcement has been implemented in the city of Dunedin at the request of the city manager.

But, the city of Dunedin responded back saying it was working with PCSO. And, now the 22 tickets for back-in parking are being voided.

When we asked if the city would be enforcing this ordinance from now on, the city did not respond back.

“I don't think they should enforce it at all,” Ress said.

We also asked Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office where else the ordinance was being enforced. But, deputies did not answer our requests.

Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch said he had no idea this was a county ordinance. And, he is now looking into it, along with the county attorney.

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers, whose district is part of Dunedin, reached out to the mayor. The mayor told him residents can’t back in if a parking lot has a paid meter. He is now also looking into the ordinance.

We learned that the city of Sarasota, the city of Bradenton also ban back-in parking.

© 2018 WTSP