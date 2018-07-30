CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The end of summer means it’s almost time for Carolina Panthers football, tailgating with the crew and Bojangles’ tailgate meals!

Starting Monday, Bojangles’ is giving fans the PURRfect way to show their team spirit and start celebrating the 2018-2019 season even before the team’s first game.

Bojangles’ is releasing the first-ever redesign of the Big Bo Box to celebrate its longstanding partnership as the official tailgate headquarters and sweet tea of the Carolina Panthers, Bojangles’ hometown pro football franchise.

The Carolina Panthers-themed Big Bo Box is available for a limited time at participating restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina only, while supplies last.

“Bojangles’ is one of the Carolina Panthers’ biggest fans, and we’re fired up to show our support for the home team through this newly-designed Big Bo Box,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Best of all, you don’t have to wait for the beginning of the season to enjoy our Panthers Big Bo Box. We invite fans throughout North and South Carolina to join us in cheering the Panthers to victory while enjoying a delicious tailgating meal.”

