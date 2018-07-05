Big news Panera Bread fans.

The company just announced that it will expand their national delivery service to include the Charlotte area, and they're celebrating in a big way.

Panera Bread will give away one of their most popular food items, soup.

On May 9th, every Panera Delivery order will include the option to receive a free cup of soup with the code “PANERADELIVERS."

Here are some of the Panera cafes in your area offering delivery:

Charlotte - 201 S College Street

Charlotte - 1000 Blythe Blvd

Charlotte - 601 Providence Rd

Charlotte - 306 S Sharon Amity Rd

Charlotte - 4400 Sharon Road

Charlotte - 3625 City Park Dr

Charlotte - 5940 Fairview Road

Charlotte - 8152 S Tryon Street

Charlotte - 9321 J W Clay Boulevard

