Big news Panera Bread fans.

The company just announced that it will expand their national delivery service to include the Charlotte area, and they're celebrating in a big way.

Panera Bread will give away one of their most popular food items, soup.

On May 9th, every Panera Delivery order will include the option to receive a free cup of soup with the code “PANERADELIVERS."

Here are some of the Panera cafes in your area offering delivery:

  • Charlotte - 201 S College Street
  • Charlotte - 1000 Blythe Blvd
  • Charlotte - 601 Providence Rd
  • Charlotte - 306 S Sharon Amity Rd
  • Charlotte - 4400 Sharon Road
  • Charlotte - 3625 City Park Dr
  • Charlotte - 5940 Fairview Road
  • Charlotte - 8152 S Tryon Street
  • Charlotte - 9321 J W Clay Boulevard
