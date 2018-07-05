Big news Panera Bread fans.
The company just announced that it will expand their national delivery service to include the Charlotte area, and they're celebrating in a big way.
Panera Bread will give away one of their most popular food items, soup.
On May 9th, every Panera Delivery order will include the option to receive a free cup of soup with the code “PANERADELIVERS."
Here are some of the Panera cafes in your area offering delivery:
- Charlotte - 201 S College Street
- Charlotte - 1000 Blythe Blvd
- Charlotte - 601 Providence Rd
- Charlotte - 306 S Sharon Amity Rd
- Charlotte - 4400 Sharon Road
- Charlotte - 3625 City Park Dr
- Charlotte - 5940 Fairview Road
- Charlotte - 8152 S Tryon Street
- Charlotte - 9321 J W Clay Boulevard
