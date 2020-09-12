NC Stay-At-Home Order: You can still travel to work, get groceries & gas up.

Employers can require workers to come in during the 10pm-5am hours. Businesses that sell groceries, gas, health care supplies are exempt from the curfew.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Governor’s Stay-At-Home order going into effect December 11- January 8, 2021, has a lot of folks asking questions. You can read the entire Executive Order here.

Can you be on the road to go to work during the stay-at-home order?



Can your employer ask you to work during the curfew hours?



The answer to both of these questions is yes. The Governor's Executive Order clearly spells it out, but the guidance is on pages 23 and 24, so you have to be looking for it.



Can you be on the road to go to work during the stay-at-home order?

The answer is found under the Travel Restrictions headline on page 24.

Between 10 pm and 5 am individuals in North Carolina must stay home or at the place, they will stay for the night except for:

Travel to or from a place of work

Travel for work-related purposes



There's a whole list of other travels that are exempt like getting groceries, take-out food, medical care, fuel, taking care of a family member, friend or pet.



Can your employer ask you to work during the curfew hours?

The answer is found on page 23, Section 3.17 Part A.



Businesses must close at 10 pm except for childcare, health care facilities, transportation, agriculture, construction, and manufacturing.



The order allows businesses to keep their premises open for employees and other workers during the night as long as no guests admitted onto the premises.





