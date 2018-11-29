There are sunrises, and then there are Grandfather Mountain sunrises. And then there are Grandfather Mountain New Year’s Day sunrises.

Grandfather Mountain will be holding a special event that will allow guests the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours.

“These events are popular among nature lovers, photographers of all skill levels and anyone hoping to see the Blue Ridge Mountains in a new light,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “Sunrise on Grandfather Mountain is nothing short of magnificent.”

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, and Grandfather’s gates will open at 6:30 a.m. Due to safety regulations, participants may only visit the Mile High Swinging Bridge area, including the Top Shop, during the event. To help warm up on a likely cold winter's morning, the mountain will offer complimentary coffee, cocoa and bearclaws for sunrise guests.

Admission to the New Year’s sunrise event costs $15, in addition to general admission, meaning $35 for adults and $24 for children.

Guests are free to remain in the park all day, but those who leave before 9:30 a.m. will have their general admission charge refunded.

The event is open to no more than 100 participants, and registration is required. To register, contact Judi Sawyer at judi@grandfather.com or (828) 733-2013.

© 2018 WCNC