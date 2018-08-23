CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two kids were rescued after a large tree fell on their home in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Charlotte Fire responded to the 1300 block of Pinecrest Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters said two 10-year-old boys and a dog were rescued from the home. Both kids were freed from the home without injury in about 10 minutes.

Officials said the tree crashed through the home and pushed the top bunk bed onto the bottom bed. The boys were taken to the hospital with their mom as a precaution, but officials said they were mostly OK with minor bumps and bruises.

Charlotte Fire: Kids are emotionally nervous, shaken up. Parents, daughter were able to get out. Dog also rescued. @wcnc https://t.co/fhnmRk0lqj — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 23, 2018

CFD on a response to a tree into a house 1300 block Pinecrest Ave; 2 persons and a dog rescued; no injuries; Station 8 area; 5:13 am pic.twitter.com/v86tVKNqYD — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 23, 2018

