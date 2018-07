MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A young girl was attacked while swimming off the Carolina Coast during the Fourth of July weekend.

Christy Torres shared a video on social media of the girl receiving medical attention in Myrtle Beach.

Fire rescue crews say they were responding to an aquatic animal incident. The girl was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials did not specify which animal caused the damage but Torres said on Facebook that it was a shark.

