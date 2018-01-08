UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Dozens of women packed into a room at Fit Body Boot Camp in Waxhaw Tuesday to learn self-defense techniques from police.

It comes after a string of attacks on women across the Carolinas.

The Waxhaw Police Department said the classes filled capacity in just two days after they made an announcement about the free classes. Officers are already planning on scheduling more classes.

“There are bad guys and they will hurt you,” Sgt. Womack told the group. “Don’t be afraid to fight back.”

That seemed to be Womack’s mantra for the class, spattered with a bit of crude humor and tough love.

“If they got a hold of you, grab that ear, and you should not let go of it until there is a blood-soaked ear in your hand, do you understand that?” he urged the class, filled with wide-eyed girls and women, all eager to learn.

Perhaps it’s no surprise the class filled so quickly.

Already in 2018, NBC Charlotte has reported on several attacks on women.

In July, a female Uber driver was sexually assaulted by a passenger.

“I was crying and screaming prank someone would hear me,” the victim told NBC Charlotte after the attack.

And in February, two women were sexually assaulted on UNC Charlotte's campus.

Many of the participants from Tuesday’s group are about to head to college themselves.

“We’re trying to target girls that are going away to college that really haven’t been anywhere, except in a small town, just to open their eyes to what is out there,” Officer Vic Montalvo said. “To get their heads out of their phones and pay attention to their surroundings.”

“You always want to be safe and want to know that you’re going to be OK wherever you go. You don’t want to be worried about this kind of stuff,” high school senior Dalia Ketler said.

These days sadly, many women do have to worry about "this kind of stuff."

But with the right teachers, that fear can give way to fight.

“If I got to one of the situations, instead of just giving up, I feel like I’d be able to fight back,” one participant said. “After today, I feel like I’d be able to protect myself.”

